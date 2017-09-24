Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Receive “Congratulations” Cakes: Fans Flock To Lionel Richie’s Social Media In Outrage

Scott Disick is no stranger to controversy. After his epic Cannes rendezvous in which he jetted off to he star studded-city with 19-year-old Bella Thorne but was photographed cozying up to three other women, the 34-year-old dad seemed to have reached his peak of crisis. Apparently, the strange behavior isn’t over just yet.

Sofia Richie, daughter of Lionel Richie and little sister of Nicole Richie, was once in the media for dating Justin Bieber. Fans of the Biebs were so upset that their comments caused the pop singer to delete his Instagram.

For the past few months, she has been seen around with Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick. Most recently, the two were spotted canoodling in Miami.

#BaeWatch: #ScottDisick (34) and #SophiaRichie (19) 👀 But #wayment, congratulations on what? 👀☕️ (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

The public displays of affection confirmed that the two were more than just “homies” like she stated in a previous interview.

Weirdly, after big news broke that Kylie Jenner was pregnant, Scott and Sofia were recorded at a Miami restaurant being presented a cake that read “Congratulations Sophia and Scott” as the two shared a kiss.

What exactly were the two celebrating? Nobody knows.

Of course, there are your run-of-the-mill pregnancy and engagement rumors, but it could very well be something more simple — like the start of a new relationship.

That’s what most assumed when the video started circulating on September 23. Now that it’s established that the stars who share a 15 year age difference are an official item, some want to put a stop to it by involving her dad.

The social media users flocked to Lionel’s profile to comment things like: “Lionel you’re a legend but you’re letting your 19-year-old daughter who lives at home with you run around with a 34-year-old man who has three kids and a druggy rep.”

Another commented: “Sir come get your daughter running around with a very grown man while she can’t even drink.”

Advertisement

Do you think that Sofia Richie is old enough to make her own decisions? Do you think Lionel Richie should intercept?