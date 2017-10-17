Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Are On Vacay In Milan While Kourtney Is Fed Up With Him

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are getting cozier as time passes while things get colder between him and Kourtney Kardashian. Scott and Sofia took their romance to Milan, Italy.

They are not exactly in the city of love, but they do look really in love. Sofia shared a pic of her and her boyfriend in Milan after they were spotted leaving Los Angeles International Airport the day before.

Big thanks to @adidasoriginals and @footlockereu for the great #INIKI event tonight in the Milan Vittorio Emanuele store. The new INIKI burgundy colorway is available at Foot Locker stores and online. #adidasoriginals @FootlockerEUForHer #approvedForHer 🌹 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 15, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Sofia is in town for business, and it looks like she wanted her older boyfriend to be with her while she prepares for a new campaign.

The two held each other tight while posing in front of the Milan Cathedral and Sofia was happy to share the pic with her Instagram followers!

She took part in the launch event for Adidas’ new Iniki Runners campaign at a Foot Locker store in Milan.

She recently became the new celebrity spokesmodel for the burgundy, white and gold sneaks and seemed very excited to have the gig.

Scott supported Sofia by wearing a navy Adidas tracksuit while they were leaving LAX.

While some of their fans may think that’s super cute, Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian has said she’s not thrilled about Scott’s flings.

my latest @adidasoriginals #INIKI sneaker launches today, exclusively at @footlockereu. Check it out instore and online, and stay tuned for what’s comin #adidasoriginals @FootlockerEUForHer #approvedForHer A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 9, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Kourt recently went off on Scott on the October 8 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians after he flipped over her partying.

‘I go, ‘You wouldn’t even give me a warning. I’m just giving you a heads up. Should I not do that?’ I’m like, ‘Next time I won’t do that.’ He’s like, ‘THERE’S GOING TO BE A NEXT TIME?!’

Advertisement

Kourtney told her sister Khloe Kardashian of how a phone call with Scott went just after he found out about her wild trip with her girlfriends to Mexico for her birthday. They still need to co-parent their children for the rest of their lives, so the whole family hopes that they can both understand each other’s behavior and needs.