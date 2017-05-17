Soccer Star Lauren Holiday Is Looking Back At Her Experience After Post-Pregnancy Brain Tumor Surgery

The last months have been quite an experience for soccer player Lauren Holiday and also for her NBA player husband, Jrue Holiday. The Olympic medalist was diagnosed with a brain tumor during her pregnancy last year. She had to have her labor induced back in September to give birth to their daughter, Jrue Tyler Holiday.

The next month after giving birth, Holiday had a post-pregnancy surgical intervention for removing the benign brain tumor.

Months have passed since she suffered the surgery and all the painful experience and now Lauren is looking back on her vast variety of emotions she felt back then and since the whole ordeal.

The 29-year-old woman posted on Instagram account her first selfie after the surgery and captioned the photo with her deepest thought and feelings.

She said that she has been hiding herself from the camera for the past few months.

Her Instagram post was accompanied by a selfie of her while wearing a “Girl Power” t-shirt and also an eye patch.

She explained that she did not want anyone seeing her paralyzed face and her eye that now is crossed. She also covered the bald spots from radiation and her half shaved head.

“Granted you can’t see any of those things in this picture, just a patch … it’s a huge step,” she concluded.

She continued her Instagram post saying that she is now aware of how incredibly strong women are in general.

“The resilience of our bodies, the power of our minds, the ability to put other humans fully before ourselves, our compassionate hearts but most of all our undying love for our families, our friends, and our precious babies,” courageous Lauren stated.

Her loving and caring husband left from the New Orleans Pelicans for an indefinite period of time to be by Lauren’s side while she recovered from the surgery of her brain tumor removal.