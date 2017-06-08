Sober Brad Pitt Finally Realizes He Was Wrong, Apologizes To Jennifer Aniston

Now that he is sober, Brad Pitt is able to see things in a different light. The actor has decided to make amends, and the first person he realized he wronged is his former wife, Jennifer Aniston.

Since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has gotten help for his drinking problem and started therapy as well.

Now, insiders have revealed that the man, with a whole new mindset, has reached to Jennifer Aniston and apologized to her for the first time since their split back in 2005.

Apparently, Pitt apologized for humiliating her and breaking her heart.

The source explained that even though Pitt didn’t use to open up like this, therapy helped him to understand and express his feelings and was finally able to address the hurt he caused her.

The source explained that, while Jennifer was not interested in Brad’s split when news of Brangelina’s divorce first came out, she was touched by his apology.

It looks like the sincere apology won the actress over and it is certain that a new era has begun for the former couple.

According to a second source, ‘She was incredibly receptive to the amends he was making. She told him she forgives him and to focus on the future.’

While Brad Pitt is just now starting to make amends and get over the ghosts of his past, Jennifer Aniston is getting ready to celebrate two years of happy marriage with Justin Theroux.

In addition, Pitt has recently also opened up about his pending divorce from Jolie and how their six children are coping with the split.

The actor talked with GQ and revealed that it is difficult to explain to the kids what really happened between them.

Although it is virtually easy to understand the future, and the immediate moment, it is a lot harder to explain to them what brought them at this point.

It involves a lot of issues from the past that they haven’t talked about.

The focus, however, is to make sure each kid comes out stronger and better from this unfortunate situation.

What do you think of Brad’s decision to apologize for causing Jennifer Aniston heartbreak back in 2005? Do you believe they should be friends from now on?