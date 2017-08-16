Sobbing Tamra Judge Begs Her Daughter For Forgiveness But To No Avail: ‘You Are Dead To Me!’

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been begging her estranged daughter for forgiveness but to no avail. It looks like Sidney doesn’t want her mother in her life at least until she proves her she’s changed.

We have learned that the war between Tamra Judge and her 18-year-old daughter Sydney Barney is still on no matter how much the mother wants to bury the hatchet.

The 49-year-old has just returned from Aruba where she renewed her wedding vows with husband Eddie Judge, and now the woman has to face reality – she has ruined any chance of fixing things with her teen child.

According to a source close to Judge, the woman called her daughter to ask for peace but all Sydney said was that she was dead to her and requested her mom to leave the situation as is and stop trying.

‘She was crying hysterically and begged her for forgiveness and to give her another chance. But it’s simply too late! Sidney told her mother that she has to prove it with her actions and not just her words,’ the source added.

As fans may already be aware, this week, the daughter slapped Judge with a cease and desist letter following her mother’s social media posts in which she denied she was ever a neglectful and abusive mother towards her.

An insider close to Sydney Barney revealed that as a result of the issues with her mom, the teen decided to live with her dad, and all she wants now is for Tamra to stop talking about her or their relationship publicly.

The fact that Judge keeps bringing up their issues is unacceptable to the girl and she’d rather be left alone.

Do you believe the daughter is too harsh on Judge and should give her one more chance?