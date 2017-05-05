So Much Drama! RHONJ Star Teresa And Friends Melissa And Danielle Kicked Out Of Fundraising Fashion Show

Currently, The Real Housewives of New Jersey are filming for season 8, and the drama is crazier than ever!
Although Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga were no-shows at Posche’s fashion show last year this year, they made sure to be there. The fundraiser honored Aaron Anderson, a burnt victim linked to DePaola.
Co-stars Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania modeled at the event in order to raise money for the victim who burned in Posche owner Kim DePaola’s Audi. It was confirmed that the star had nothing to do with the suspicious circumstances of his death.
What an amazing event for a great cause by @poschebykimd – not only to raise money but the endless amount of donations that came In like diapers, toys and clothing for the young babies of these 2 families who suffered a tremendous loss. NO PARENT SHOULD HAVE TO BURY A CHILD! I am honored to have met both family members of these wonderful boys who lost their lives so tragically and to be part of this event. The place was sold out & the icing on the cake was getting to walk down the runway with my bff @dolorescatania ♥️♥️♥️♥️ If you want to send unwrapped toys, diapers, or clothes for a 5 year old girl, a 18month old boy and a newborn baby, please send items to POSCHE 99 West Allendale Ave. Allendale NJ 07401
An insider revealed that Teresa came with Danielle Staub and Melissa.
Apparently, the two went downstairs where the models were, and Teresa went “ballistic!”
Also, Giudice picked a fight with DePaola, but no one really knows why.
“She swore at the girls working,” the insider added. “She looked like she was ready to throw a glass!”
Teresa also fought with Kim, and the two got into each other’s faces.
In the end, Melissa, Teresa, and Danielle were not allowed to go up during the fundraiser despite buying tickets.
But after they left it was “great!” However, the three got mad Siggy, and Dolores stayed and not them. As fans of the show may already know, Staub is returning this season, after seven years.
All in all, it was crazy, and the Real Housewives of New Jersey cameras captured all of it!
Will you watch season 8 of RHONJ? Are you excited for the tensions and drama between the women? What about Staub’s return? Let us know by cruising down to the comment section and sharing your thoughts with us!
