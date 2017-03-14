Snoop Dogg’s Controversial Music Video Features Trump-Like Clown Getting Assassinated!

Snoop Dogg’s new music video has sparked quite a lot of controversy by showing what looks like a clown Donald Trump getting killed!

The video is in fact for Snoop’s remix of “Lavender,” a song originally by Canadian group BadBadNotGood which was released on Sunday!

The video is, right from the beginning, very entertaining and creative. It is set in an alternate reality where the planet is inhabited by clowns. The spoof version of the president is called Ronald Klump and he is shown appearing on TV to announce the deportation of all the “doggs.”

What sparked controversies however, is the fact that later on in the music video, Snoop points a gun at Klump.

However, the video does not stray from the clown motif, and so the firearm is in fact just a toy gun. The artist pulls the trigger, and the clown president remains standing even though a “Bang” can be heard.

Donald Trump’s supporters have not hesitated to criticize Snoop Dogg for the way the music video encourages the assassination of the current president.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio also stated that “Snoop shouldn’t have done that.”

“We’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country so anything like that is really something people should be very careful about,” Rubio, a self-proclaimed hip-hop fan stated.

The video is filled with political overtones.

Michael Rapaport plays a clown father who is pulled over by a clown policeman for smoking while driving.

The policeman proceeds to shoot the driver with a glitter gun while people film the whole ‘ordeal,’ making clear references to the whole Black Lives Matter movement and police brutality.

“When I originally wrote the idea of the video, the video of [Philando Castile] getting shot came out online and it was causing riots. We just kind of wanted to bring the clowns out, because it’s clownery—it’s ridiculous what’s happening,” said Jesse Wellens, the director of the music video.

Snoop Dogg stated that all he wanted was to make a music video that is “real to the voice of people who don’t have a voice,” and not to create any controversy.