Snoop Dogg Weighs In On The Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Controversy

Snoop is sick of the drama between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian. As the controversy between the pair has a firm grasp on the internet, the gossip is so tempting that even the legend, the man himself, Snoop Dogg just had to comment.

Just to recap, Rob got back to work after the 4th of July weekend and spent a lot of time posting “revenge porn,” like naked pictures and videos of Chyna before she got plastic surgery on social media to get back at her for messing with his feelings.

Rob claimed she hooked up with the rapper Ferrari and the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has been bent out of shape ever since.

Chyna hit back by snap chatting that Rob physically abused her and then intimidated her into staying silent.

If you’re wondering what Snoop has to say about all of this, you’re lucky, because he took to Instagram today to deliver his words of wisdom for Rob and everyone else in the world who cares about their relationship drama.

Sucker shit adds up to this 🤷🏾‍♂️💔🖤 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

In his post, he said, “he knew what he was getting into when he got her. She is what she is; she was what she was. Quit crying to the internet, ni**a; you got more money to burn, buy another. Blac Chyna just did what she’s supposed to. She’s been a sucker, and she licked it.”

If you want to hear it in his own words, we have the video above:

Advertisement

What do our readers at CI think of all of this? Is Rob immature by posting pictures and videos to the internet? It does seem to be a tad infantile, but maybe he’s hurting. However, sometimes things are better off left unsaid.