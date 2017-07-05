FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blac chyna kelly clarkson jay-z madonna taylor swift t.i. 2 chainz iggy azalea ed sheeran kanye west snoop dogg Nick Carter Natalie Maines beyonce bryan tanaka drake kim kardashian adele jennifer lopez mary j blige Eric Benet
Home » Music

Snoop Dogg Weighs In On The Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Controversy

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/05/2017
0
792 Views
1


Snoop DoggSource: TheSource.com

Snoop is sick of the drama between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian. As the controversy between the pair has a firm grasp on the internet, the gossip is so tempting that even the legend, the man himself, Snoop Dogg just had to comment.

Just to recap, Rob got back to work after the 4th of July weekend and spent a lot of time posting “revenge porn,” like naked pictures and videos of Chyna before she got plastic surgery on social media to get back at her for messing with his feelings.

Rob claimed she hooked up with the rapper Ferrari and the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has been bent out of shape ever since.

Chyna hit back by snap chatting that Rob physically abused her and then intimidated her into staying silent.

If you’re wondering what Snoop has to say about all of this, you’re lucky, because he took to Instagram today to deliver his words of wisdom for Rob and everyone else in the world who cares about their relationship drama.

Sucker shit adds up to this 🤷🏾‍♂️💔🖤

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

In his post, he said, “he knew what he was getting into when he got her. She is what she is; she was what she was. Quit crying to the internet, ni**a; you got more money to burn, buy another. Blac Chyna just did what she’s supposed to. She’s been a sucker, and she licked it.”

If you want to hear it in his own words, we have the video above:

Advertisement

What do our readers at CI think of all of this? Is Rob immature by posting pictures and videos to the internet? It does seem to be a tad infantile, but maybe he’s hurting. However, sometimes things are better off left unsaid.

Post Views: 792

Read more about blac chyna rob kardashian snoop dogg

Advertisement

You may also like
T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Get Dragged In Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Mess – Rapper Reacts With Cool Meme
07/05/2017
Rob Kardashian Claims T.I. Gave Blac Chyna Money For A Threesome With Himself And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris
07/05/2017
Rob Kardashian Posts Nude Pictures Of Blac Chyna And Proves She Cheated Before She Accuses Him Of Domestic Abuse!
07/05/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *