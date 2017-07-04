FREE NEWSLETTER
Snoop Dogg Dropped It Like It’s Hot! Admits He Pirated JAY-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album

Andy Cooper Posted On 07/04/2017
Snoop DoggSource: Snopes

Tidal and Sprint put on an exclusive release of JAY-Z’s newest album, ‘4:44,’ and many rap and hip hop fans went crazy to get a hold of to the songs as quickly as they could. Among them, Snoop Dogg, who actually admitted that he pirated the album, eager to see what JAY-Z had to say on his tracks.

The 45-years old rapper said in an Instagram video posted Saturday that he illegally listened to the album because he doesn’t quite understand how Tidal, JAY-Z’s music streaming service partner, works.

The former Death Row member said that he would like to congratulate Beyonce’s husband for his new hot album, but he doesn’t actually have Tidal, so he got someone to bootleg it to him.

He added that he’s on iTunes and that he needs some lessons on how the whole thing runs.

@jayz 🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾444

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Snoop was also quick on offering a review of the album, particularly referring to the song ‘Family Feud,’ which comes as a lecture of the division in the hip hop and rap community among JAY-Z’s peers, successors and predecessors.

The ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ singer explained that he loves the game, and both the young and the old rappers. Snoop also believes that everyone should practice supporting others no just themselves.

JAY-Z’s latest album is still a Tidal and Sprint exclusive, meaning only subscribers to Tidal and Sprint customers have legal access to the music, but don’t worry because the album will be on Apple Music for streaming later this week after Tidal’s one-week exclusivity window expires.

