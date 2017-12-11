Snoop Dog, Cardi B, Chris Brown & More Support The Middle School Student Who Was Viciously Bullied – Check Out What The Celebs Tell Him

Keaton Jones is a young boy who broke down in tears over the fact that he is bullied in school. As a result, millions of people and celebrities as well, including stars like Snoop Dog, Chris Brown and Cardi B, sent their love and support to him.

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

Washington Post reported that Keaton asked his mom in the video that she posted on her Facebook: ‘Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What’s the point of it?’

‘Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It’s not okay.’

With tears running down his cheeks, Keaton described how he was bullied. We learn that milk was poured over his head and more happened to the poor boy.

‘People that are different don’t need to be criticized for it…if you are made fun of, don’t let it bother you. Stay strong, I guess. But, it’ll probably get better one day.’

I #StandwithKeaton. Keaton baby, just know you’re not alone. There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!! God bless you sweetheart. https://t.co/LdCAy2lDHu — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 11, 2017

Keaton’s video went viral quick, and it managed to raise over 17 million views in three days.

A lot of people who were moved by his pain, sent their love and support to him, including all kinds of celebs.

‘I LOVE YOU, BRO!’ Chris Brown posted on his Instagram.

‘Wanna encourage THE WORLD AND PEOPLE TO SHOW LOVE AND COMPASSION. this video made me wanna harm the people who picked on this kid, but then I realized that love works both ways. #F*CKBULLYING’ Snoop Dogg posted for Keaton. ‘Lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate. ‘

Cardi B didn’t hold back when she found out that people were bullying Keaton.

Keaton, I'm sorry those kids are being so mean. Unless people like that change they will end up having unhappy lives. I think you're cool! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 9, 2017

‘Who ever goes to this boy school, If you pick on him you, not even a bully YOU A STRAIGHT UP P*SSY ASS PUNK ASS B*TC H. Like how you pick on somebody who can’t defend them self? THATS NOT GANGSTA! If you are a parent or somebody’s big sister or big brother, show your kids this video and show them why they should not bully others !!😡😡😡 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽’ Cardi posted.

Keaton’s mother was extremely impressed by the massive amount of messages her son got on social media and by the fact that most of them came from celebrities.

She admitted that she is overwhelmed by the responses to her son’s video and she is humbled that so many people heard her boy’s voice. She also stated that he’s just a little boy who is looking for acceptance.