Snooki & JWoww Go Back to Jersey Shore For Spin-Off Series On VH1

Nicole Snooki Polizzi and Jenni JWoww Farley are heading back to Jersey Shore. This happens five years after Jersey Shore ended its run on MTV. The two besties will reunite for a spin-off series on VH-1.

A spokesperson for the network has confirmed that the former Jersey Shore stars will be joining Mob Wives alum Drita D’avanzo on the new production, which working title is Celebrity Shore.

A statement from the network states the following:

‘They have partied, and fist pumped their way through Jersey, but now Snooki and JWoww are heading back to the Beach with their reality star friends (like Drita) for another summer at the Shore.’

There are no more stars who have been confirmed to the forthcoming series.

Following the end of ‘Jersey Shore’ back in 2012, Snooki and JWoww starred on their own series called Snooki & JWoww on MTV.

The show presented their lives as they entered adulthood, but unfortunately, it lasted for only two seasons.

Earlier this summer, Snooki and JWoww reunited with other Jersey Shore alums, including DJ Pauly D, Mike The Situation Sorrentino and Sammi Giancola, for a reunion show on E!.

Titled ‘Road Trip Reunion: Return to the Jersey Shore,’ the docu-series premiered Sunday, August 20 at 9:30/8:30c on the network.

It centers on the cast’s reunion as they drive ‘down memory lane, making familiar stops along the way – sharing stories, revisiting hot spots and catching up on each other’s current lives.’

Viewers will be able to catch up with them as the lifelong friends ‘gossip about each other’s lives, what has been said about them in the press, the juiciest moments and stories from behind the scenes that we never saw, and most of all talk about the pop culture hit that has bonded them forever.’ We can’t wait to check it out!