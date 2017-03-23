Snooki Inspires A New Law In New Jersey!

The Jersey Shore star has just inspired a new bill that will aim to cap spending of tax-payer money on speakers within public universities at $10,000. John DiMaio, a Republican Assemblyman, was pushed to write the bill after learning that she was paid a sum of $32,000 for her appearance at Rutger’s University in 2011.

Snooki was paid even more than the Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison who gave the commencement address the same year.

The issue isn’t just the fact that celebrity earned so much money. The student community was led to believe that their tuition money would be going toward a speaker who would have more interesting things to say.

A freshman at the time, Dan Oliveto, told the New Jersey Star-Ledger it was “such a waste of my money… If I want to listen to someone talk, they should have something intelligent to say.”

DiMaio has put a stop to what he considers to be wasteful and ludicrous spending of the tax payers money for celebrities to speak at Universities which are supposed to be for higher-learning.

During Snooki’s speech she told the students to “study hard, but party harder.”

E.J. Miranda, who is a spokesman for Rutgers, defended the decision to host Snooki in 2011. She explained that the student body use funds designated for their own use. The university does not have the right to censor the speakers they invite to campus.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the bill on Thursday and will head to Governor Chris Christie’s desk if it is approved.

When asked about the bill on Thursday, Governor Christie said that he wouldn’t waste time on it but he’ll consider it once it lands on his desk.

During her speech at the University Snooki discussed everything from tanning, fist-pumping to how she wears her hair.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s rep has not made any comment thus far.