Snooki Hits Back Against Social Media Trolls! “I’m A Damn Good Mom!”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from Jersey Shore hit back against her social media trolls yesterday, May 13th. The trouble started shortly after the Jersey Shore alumni shared a photo of her putting makeup on her 2-year-old daughter, Giovanna.

She captioned the photo with, “Getting ready for her dance recital. This is the best Mother’s Day gift to me! #mommysgirl #minime.”

Polizzi has one son and one daughter. Her son, who she shares with Jionni LaValle, is named Lorenzo and is 4-years-old.

A lot of fans on Instagram thought the picture of the mother and daughter getting ready was super cute, but not all of them felt that way.

People on social media were accusing the star of exploiting her daughter for her own vanity, but Snooki was having none of that!

One fan backed her up saying, “mothers should be able to post a photo of their child and not be criticized.”

Another said, “There is NO harm done here. She is a great mother and loves her children.”

Shortly after her original post, Snooki posted a picture with her daughter who was wearing a pink tutu with black-and-white polka-dot trim.

She said she is so proud of her little girl!

Getting sissy ready for her dance recital. This is the best Mother's Day gift to me! 😩😩 #mommysgirl #minime @essexdanceacademy A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on May 13, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

“instead of not posting my kids for the people who respect and appreciate their photos, I will turn off the comments section. I don’t need a–holes telling me how to raise a child and judge them. I’m a damn good mom and know what I’m doing. Well, most of the time. Happy Mother’s Day to all you kick ass Mama’s out there.”

In other Snooki-related-news, there have been talks that Jersey Shore would be reuniting after its hiatus.

Will Snooki come back to the show or is she busy taking care of her daughter and son?