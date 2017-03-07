‘SNL’ Alec Baldwin Finishing Donald Trump Skits?

As most of you know, Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, known for his major roles in movies like “Pearl Harbor” (2001), “The Aviator” (2004), “Along Came Polly” (2004), and “Mission Impossible” (2015) has been playing hilarious impersonations of President Donald J. Trump regularly on Saturday Night Live.

Known for its ‘ripe’ comedy on current events, Hollywood star news, and politics, Saturday Night Live has been on the air since 1975. And yet, SNL ratings have never been higher now that “Donald J Trump” has been playing on the show, giving political updates, humor, and other gags.

In fact, on just a weekly basis, in more than 22 years the show has received over 10 million hits per episode! Believe it or not, Donald Trump himself has made guest appearances on SNL twice, his last appearance being in 2015.

Baldwin has reportedly referred to Trump as “bitter and angry” on interviews, and mocks both the simplicity and pleasure not only he derives from the skits, but also the American people.

Saturday Night Live has always served as an outlet for people to try to desensitize themselves from the seriousness of world news, politics, and heartbreak, in a funny, witty way.

Given the current drama surrounding the upcoming White House Correspondents Dinner, and Trumps intended absence, both NBC’s Saturday Night Live and Alec Baldwin himself are unsure as of yet whether this will open the door for more laughs, gimmicks, or even a chair at the upcoming event.

Baldwin has stated that “I would probably do it” but is unsure as to whether they really would want him there. After all, during White House Correspondents Dinner’s in the past, it has not been unheard of for the White House Administration to produce its own forms of entertainment, and even laughs for its high profile guests.