Smiling Angelina Jolie Celebrates HYE with Her Kids – No Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie hasn’t been this happy for a long time. The actress was spotted in Colorado over the New Year’s holiday, spending precious time with her kinds and Brad Pitt was nowhere to be seen.

Advertisement

After Christmas, the actor was officially ditched by Jolie when she decided to take her kids and go have a magical winter vacation in Colorado, away from her problems that are all Brad Pitt related.

The children didn’t seem to miss their father, and their mother was seen smiling for the first time ever since the divorce was announced. It might have been the winter clothing but we think that staying away from her source of stress helped her gain back a few much needed pounds as well.

Angelina and three of her children, 10 year old Shiloh and 8 year old twins Knox and Vivienne were seen going out for ice cream and shopping in Crested Butte.

The actress finally showed her pearly whites, proving that the divorce battle she is going through is not enough to ruin her fun with her beloved offspring.

As we have recently reported, Brad Pitt fought back against Jolie, accusing her of ignoring their “children’s best interest,” by exposing them in order to manipulate the public opinion and bring them on her side.

His request was ignored by the judges but the Hollywood star asked them to reconsider sealing from the public any documents referring to their six children and the parents’ fight for their custody.

According to the legal documents, Pitt alleged that Jolie “apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in public record, or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in the proceedings.”

Advertisement

The situation remained to be discussed once again at a later time. Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie decided to forget, if only for a weekend, about the custody battle and enjoyed her kids’ company.