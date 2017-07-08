‘Smallville’ Star Erica Durance Joins ‘Supergirl’ In Recast Role

Last season on The CW’s Supergirl, former Lois Lane actress Teri Hatcher made a splash as the villainous Daxamite queen, Rhea. This fall, another former Lois Lane will join the show, as it’s now been announced that Smallville actress Erica Durance will appear in a recurring role in Season 3.

Unlike Hatcher, though, Durance will not be playing a new role on Supergirl; instead, she’ll be taking over a role previously played by a different actress.

On the first two seasons of the show, actress Laura Benanti played the role of Kara’s mother, Alura Zor-El, in both flashbacks and as a modern-day hologram.

During the show’s debut season, Benanti had a dual role, as she also played Alura’s twin sister, Astra (the main villain Supergirl faced off against during the season-long story arc).

Supergirl executive producer Andrew Kreisberg announced the news this week, lamenting the loss of Benanti since he and producer Greg Berlanti had worked with her for years, going back to 2008-2009’s Eli Stone on ABC.

According to Kreisberg, Benanti was unable to continue in the role due to her work commitments in New York City this fall; Supergirl films in Vancouver, British Columbia — thousands of miles away.

Benanti herself later took to Twitter to give her own, more personal, explanation: it’s time for her to be a real-life mom to her new daughter, born earlier this year on Valentine’s Day.

I loved working on this show and will miss it so much! Right now it's time for me to be supermom to my own little one in NYC. 👶🏻 https://t.co/RRC2kJm4Xt — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) July 8, 2017

Durance joins a long list of former Superman and DC-affiliated actors and actresses who have put in appearances on Supergirl so far.

Hatcher’s former co-star on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Dean Cain, has a recurring role as Kara’s surrogate father, Jeremiah Danvers.

The actress who plays his wife on the show, Helen Slater, was the original Supergirl in the 1984 movie of the same name.

Another Smallville veteran, Laura Vandervoort (who played Kara Zor-El on that show), had a recurring role in Season 1 as the villain, Indigo. Former Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter put in several appearances last season, as well, as American President Olivia Marsdin.