Slipknot’s Corey Taylor And Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Continue To Feud – This Time KFC’s Involved!

It’s an unlikely feud, that is for sure! Slipknot’s frontman, Corey Taylor, took shots at Nickelback’s singer, Chad Kroeger. The pair has been fighting for a few weeks now, ever since Chad made some not-so-nice comments regarding the headbanger during an interview.

Corey, 43, was asked about their feud during a meeting with KISW radio in Seattle on Tuesday, June 27th.

Taylor said, “I don’t want to talk about that di–head. Why do I give a s–t about what Chad Kroeger says? Chad Kroeger is to rock what KFC is to chicken. Is that wrong? I feel like I’m not wrong. I’ll still eat it, but I’m not gonna feel good about it.”

Ouch, I don’t think anyone wants to be compared to KFC, although their chicken is pretty good, especially the popcorn chicken.

It seems like an unlikely feud considering how different the bands are. They’re not even from the same scene.

It all started when Chad told Metal Covenant on the 14th of June that Slipknot is a “gimmick” and that they were trying to be “Nickelback.”

He went on to say that Corey’s band is like “Nickelback Lite.”

For fans of Slipknot, it seems like an odd comparison because the two groups have almost nothing in common.

However, Taylor had to hit back.

On the 20th of June, he told an Arizona radio station, “I don’t know what planet he’s from. Apparently, Planet Kroeger.”

“You can run your mouth all you want. All I know is I’ve been voted “Sexiest Dude in Rock” while wearing a mask. You’ve been voted “Ugliest Dude in Rock” twice without one. Stick that up your ass.”

The insults became a little petty, with Corey saying, “Kroeger has a face like a foot,” and that he “should curl up with his Hello Kitty pillow and shut up.”

Although the pair is fighting, some people on Twitter love it, with one person writing, “times are rough right now in the USA, but at least we have this oddly entertaining Chad Kroeger/Corey Taylor feud.” Another person wrote, “This is the gift that keeps on giving.” Corey Taylor is the type of guy who doesn’t back down, so this is only going to get worse!