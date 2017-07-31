Sleazy Scott Disick Goes Crazy At A Nightclub, Witness Reports Claim – What Did He Do Now?

According to eyewitnesses, the reality TV star was a sloppy, drunk mess while out in the club. Scott Disick reportedly let loose this past weekend in the Hamptons, and the wild baby daddy of Kourtney Kardashian went completely off the rails under the influence of a lot of alcohol.

One source claimed the problematic father of three was flirting with multiple women while having some wild fun at the Sunset Beach hotel.

The boozed up reality star was definitely a hot mess while partying it up in the ritzy beach club.

‘At one point he just walked over to two girls and started grabbing them, then screamed out: ‘I want my d**k sucked,’‘ one insider who was there claimed.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians certainly already know, ever since he officially split from his on again, off again girlfriend Kourtney, Scott has been caught by the paparazzi with many beautiful young women in exotic places – most notoriously, 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne.

The celebrity has denied he is a sex addict, but his playboy acts may suggest otherwise.

Scott claimed he is just trying his best at having a nice life and at being ‘decently happy’ but without a girlfriend by his side.

Although the relationship part seems to be true, it looks like the self-proclaimed ‘lord’ is not doing so well when it comes to living a decent and happy life.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian has been living it up with her 23-year-old boy toy Younes Bendjima.

