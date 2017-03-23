Skeleton Thin Lisa Rinna Pops Pills To Stay Skinny? Close Ones Are Terrified!

As it turns out, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna might be addicted to prescription pills and they are affecting her metabolism so much that she is beginning to look like a skeleton. Now, her friends and family are terrified that the reality TV star is going to ruin her health permanently and head towards an early grave!

The controversial 53-year-old has recently revealed during an episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she is addicted to prescription pills by slipping a Xanax into her smoothie.

She then pulled out zip bag filled with all kinds of pills while the cameras were still rolling.

Afterward, however, Rinna played it off as a prank on her co-stars, but they were not convinced.

The question is, what pushed the happily married mother of two to risk her life by consuming such big quantities of dangerous substances?

The answer is pretty simple, at least according to a close friend of the star who revealed that all of those close to Rinna “believe that she is pounding pills to stay extremely skinny!”

On the other hand, a representative for Rinna denied that the star has any problems with addiction or with body image.

Co-star Kim Richards, however, slammed Rinna during a recent episode for being so scary skinny, saying that “If Lisa ate a slice of bread, she might be a happier person!”

Do you think Lisa Rinna is battling addiction and weight problems or are the speculations completely untrue in your opinion?