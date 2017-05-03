Skeletal Johnny Depp Lost 35 Pounds! Close Ones Fear His Years Of Boozing Resulted In Liver Cancer!

Johnny Depp has suddenly dropped no less than 35 pounds in a short period of time, and now, friends and family fear the actor is suffering from liver problems or even cancer.

Advertisement

Depp was recently seen at a Hollywood dinner party in Venice, California and he looked extremely sickly and frail.

Just 18 months ago, the popular actor was gaining weight rapidly, and now, he seems to be another person.

“Johnny looks like walking death,” one source stated. “He lost 35 pounds in a brief amount of time.”

Johnny Depp’s normal weight is usually around 172 pounds, but according to the insider, he dropped to a dangerous 137 pounds!

“His teeth are rotting, his cheeks are sunken, his hair is thinning and falling out, and his body is emaciated,” the insider described. Are they talking about a lifeless body?

Also, the source shared how worried the actor’s close ones are that he may be suffering from a liver problem because of years and years of abusing alcohol and drugs.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Depp agrees that his friends’ reasons for worrying are quite legitimate.

“He looks gaunt and malnourished,” the Dr. observed adding that indulging in dangerous substances for such a long time can often cause liver cancer.

While his friends worry that if he doesn’t stop drinking, he’ll end up dead ahead of time, the actor was recently spotted downing cocktails in West Hollywood.

About his extreme weight loss, Depp stated it’s a cause of the fact he is under a lot of stress.

Advertisement

Besides, his spokesperson claimed Johnny is perfectly healthy and that his weight loss was for a role in an upcoming movie.