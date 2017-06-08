Skeletal Angelina Jolie Told To Put On Weight For Demanding Action Movie Role!

According to new reports, Angelina Jolie, who is already struggling with her weight, has been ordered to bulk up for her role in The Thomas Crown Affair sequel. Although it looks like the actress is the first choice for the action role, the producers want to make sure she is up for the role and willing to work hard as well as work out for the physically demanding project.

A source involved in the production of the upcoming sequel revealed that ideally, they need the actress to put on about 28 pounds for the role.

The reason for this requirement is that it’s going to be very physically demanding for her and they want her to be able to carry the extra weight.

In addition, another very important reason why she was told to bulk up is that she is currently way too skinny to portray an action woman and they want a convincing female lead.

The former Lara Croft who used to wow her fans with her incredibly fit body is now a sad, skeletal remainder of the former action heroine.

Ultimately, the producers are also very worried about her health, and they want to avoid her passing out on set like it allegedly happened when she was filming the assassin thriller ‘Wanted.’

It looks like the team really wants Jolie for the role and is taking all the precautionary measures to make sure that not only will the movie come out as imagined but also that Jolie is safe.

For that, she needs to start working out and transform her thin frame into what it once was.

Are you excited to see Jolie’s transformation? What about the movie?