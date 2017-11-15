Sister Venus Helps Serena Williams Get Ready For Her ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Themed Wedding – Read The List Of Celeb Guests!

Serena Williams’ big fairytale wedding to Reddit co-founder baby daddy Alexis Ohanian is finally here, and she is very busy getting ready to walk down the aisle. Good thing the tennis champion received some well-needed help from her sister Venus!

Today, Venus was spotted around the Contemporary Arts Centre in New Orleans where Serena’s wedding is reportedly set to take place this week.

The sportswoman was caught wearing comfy sportswear while a close pal was following close behind.

One source has revealed that the wedding is going to be Beauty and the Beast themed!

In addition, the wedding rehearsal is set to take place tonight, and while Venus is definitely going to be by her sister’s side the entire ceremony, she is, of course, not the only celebrity on the guest list.

Another source has revealed that Ciara, Kim Kardashian, and even Beyonce will be in attendance.

Prior to the ceremony, the guests are to be welcomed with drinks and then the reception will follow.

Before the reception though, Serena is set to have a dress change considering that the party will last until 3 A.M.

But the celebration doesn’t just stop there!

According to the same insider, the next day, a brunch is to take place at the Ace Hotel.

It is going to include a recovery bar, a DJ, and many games!

The whole thing sounds like a lot of fun! Congratulations to the happy couple!