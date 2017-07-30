Singer Bobby Valentino Exposed For Allegedly Skipping Out On Bill After Spending The Night With Transgender Woman

Bobby Valentino has literally just been caught with his pants down. A transgender woman came forward to expose the singer for not paying her money for the services that he received. Now that the 37-year-old has been called out, he is doing everything in his power to get the alleged videos taken down.

Fameolous was first to report that the woman from Atlanta wanted to reveal that Bobby V left her apartment in a hurry without giving her what was owed.

In the video, Bobby is seen putting on his pants, running out of the apartment and down the hallway while the lady recording screams “Bobby Valentino” and “You left your shoe Bobby Valentino.”

Chile….. Bobby V leaving a transgender apartment in Atlanta after failing to pay for the service he received !☕️😱 Posted by Dre Smith on Saturday, July 29, 2017

Once fans caught wind of the incident they immediately took to social media to confront him about the reported shenanigans.

The singer responded by turning off his Instagram comments and posting a video basically denying the allegations.

He would have gotten away with it because the video is pretty blurry; however, Valentino has filed a trademark to the videos in order to get them removed from Youtube.

Now that the papers were found, it’s safe to say that it was really him that appeared on camera.

As for the trans woman that publicly blasted him, she said that she doesn’t regret it because it means that she will be receiving the money that she is owed.

Transgender caught with Bobby Valentino speaks out! Link in bio if you missed it☕️ #fameolousexclusive A post shared by Fameolous™ (@fameolous__) on Jul 29, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Bobby Valentino was most known for his hits in the early to mid-2000’s with songs like “Slow Down” and “Tell Me,” but he’s most recently recognized for his appearances on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.”

You may remember him from that infamous hot tub scene with Kirk Frost and ex-cast-member Benzino, and again for a game of cards while discussing the Jasmine Washington situation with the group of guys this season.