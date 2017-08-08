Sinead O’Connor Admits She Is Suicidal In 12-Minute Video

Iconic artist Sinead O’Connor has many of her fans and family members very alarmed after she posted a 12-minute video admitting that she is suicidal.

The mother of four confessed that she is living in a Travelodge in South Hackensack, New Jersey where she is paying $70 per night.

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer said she is all alone and has not been able to contact her doctors nor her relatives.

The 50-year-old songwriter appears emotionally distressed in the Facebook video where she begged her loved ones to call her.

In the tear-jerking clip, she confessed to battling mental illness most of her life and not being able to find refuge.

She explained: “Suddenly, all the people who are supposed to be loving you or taking care of you treat you like s–t. If it was me, I would be gone, straight away back to my mom.”

She went on add: “Why are we alone? People who suffer from mental illness are the most vulnerable people on Earth. You have got to take care of us. We are not like everybody. … I just want to make this video so you all could see what the f–k it is like. It is the stigma that’s killing people, not the mental f–king illnesses.”

O’Connor concluded by asking people who have family members battling mental issues to help them by calling the National Suicide Prevention 1-800-273 TALK (8255).

She shared: “If you have a family member that suffers from mental illness, care for them, tenderness, love, care for them. Visit them in the hospital, don’t dump them in the hospital and bugger off.”

Supporters are very worried and have been sharing their thoughts about the situation on social media.

One person said: “I go to bed every night worried about you. I wake up and tentatively log onto Facebook because of my worry for you.”

Another wrote: “To Sinead’s kids get over and help your mother, she is crying out for you all, forget what has happened and forgive, keep forgiving her until you get over there and give her a hug.”

The entertainer had confirmed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder over ten years ago.

She also revealed that she had suicidal thoughts and was often consumed with fear.

In 2015, she said she had overdosed at a hotel somewhere in Ireland.

In 2016, her son, Jake Reynolds, reported her missing.

She was eventually found safe at a hotel and brought to the hospital.