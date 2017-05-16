FREE NEWSLETTER
Simone Biles Manages To Deliver A Flawless Jive, Earning Perfect Score Of The Season In ‘DWTS’ Semi-Finals

Brandon Fitch Posted On 05/16/2017
After last week’s frustration regarding the Dancing With the Stars judges, Simone Biles has returned successfully this week. She managed to deliver an incredible performance that was appreciated by the judges enormously.

Before going on the stage with her partner, Sasha Farber, she first addressed her feedback that she got from the judges last week.

The nastiest part of the critique that Biles received was the assessment that she didn’t do enough in her dances to let her personality shine through.

She stated in a pre-taped scene that the whole event made her feel like she wasn’t doing her best for the competition and this was not true at all.

“I feel like I keep trying my hardest and they keep saying ‘No.’ I can only try so hard until I’m done… I just feel like I can’t do any more, because I feel like I’ve tried my hardest and it’s just not good enough,” she said, breaking down in tears.

Farber assured her that she is doing great to make sure she would feel better.

For the first dance, each partner was paired up with a judge who gave the stars a particular dance that was selected for every one of them.

Biles and Farber were paired with Carrie Ann Inaba. The judge explained in a scene that she chose a fast-paced dance so that she could find the side of Simone that wasn’t flawless.

The dancer has definitely shown her wild side for the fast-paced jive, dancing on Stevie Wonder’s Faith featuring Ariana Grande.

Biles wore a bright sequined crop top similar to a bra paired with black leather pants. Farber rocked a cool ensemble for their wild dance.

The number showed a side of Biles which wasn’t expected by fans and which was the perfect mix of charisma, energy, and skills. This is how she managed to win over all the judges.

