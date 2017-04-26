Simon Cowell Wants To Change The Voting System On ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ – More Golden Buzzer Moments!

Simon Cowell has plans to alter voting and extend the use of the golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent!

According to new reports, the judge would like the golden buzzer to be an active part on each of the five semi-finals.

Furthermore, the judges, and also, Ant and Dec would be allowed to buzz their favorites straight to the final!

Currently, the option to press the golden buzzer is available only in the auditions round.

This season, Simon used it to send 15 years old Sarah Ikumu, to the semifinals.

Alesha Dixon pressed it for Just Us, and David Walliams and Amanda Holden have not used theirs yet.

According to a source on the set of the show, “The golden buzzer is one of the favorite elements in the audition shows.”

“The atmosphere when it is pressed is incredible. This will give the judges and Ant and Dec the chance to guarantee their favorite acts get a spot in the final.”

Last week, Britain’s Got Talent reached 9 million viewers, and the judge wants to change the golden buzzer rules to consolidate the huge ratings.

According to the current voting system, the most voted contestant by the public is sent to the final, and then judges choose one other from the second and third place.

But if the golden buzzer rules are changed, the judges and the viewers will have a 50-50 say in the selection process.

“Producers believe it would make the five, live semis even more exciting.”

What do you think of the idea?