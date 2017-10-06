FREE NEWSLETTER
Simon Cowell Terrified ‘Tiny Tots’ Are Taking Over AGT – Plans To Tweak Guidelines And Make It More Adult Friendly!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 10/06/2017
According to new reports, the popular TV personality is scared that America’s Got Talent is turning into a ‘kiddie show’ and wants to change that. 57-year-old Simon Cowell has decided it is time to make things a bit spicier on the hit talent show. Cowell is iconic for his tough ways and he likes to always get his way.

That being said, we have learned that the man is planning on changing some of the competition’s rules so that it becomes more appealing to a more mature crowd!

One reliable source on the set of America’s Got Talent has told us that Cowell believes too many youngsters have been trying their luck on the show.

‘Simon Cowel is worried that his hit series, America’s Got Talent, is turning into a kiddie show,’ the insider dished.

As fans of the popular show certainly remember, last year’s winner was a young girl.

To make it even worse, this year’s finalists are also kids!

Now, Simon Cowell fears that if things go on like this, no person over the age of 15 will even audition anymore.

He is very determined to tweak the show’s rules and guidelines and make it more age inclusive.

The ultimate goal is to stop the ‘tiny tots’ from overtaking America’s Got Talent.

Enough is enough! Cowell wants to remind everybody that AGT is ‘for all Americans!’

Do you agree that the age of the contestants decreasing is an issue or is Simon overreacting?

2 Comments

Cindy
10/08/2017 at 8:23 pm
Reply

Kids are Americans too, and wow we have some incredibly talented kids,


Lynn Hamilton
10/06/2017 at 6:18 pm
Reply

I was extremely disappointed when that young girl won. I swore I would not watch the show ever again. I do look forward to the change and I hold Simon to his decision. We shall see.


