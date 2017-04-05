Simon Cowell Introduced Mel B To Divorce Lawyers After Her Suicide Attempt!

According to new reports, it was Simon Cowell who arranged for Mel B to see divorce lawyers after she attempted suicide back in 2014!

Cowell is said to have been very worried about what was happening to Mel during that time and wished to help her escape the horrible situation.

“Although no-one was sure what was going on, Simon and the team at Syco really became concerned at The X Factor finale in 2014,” one insider revealed.

After she was released from the hospital they tried to get her away from Belafonte. They arranged for her to stay at a hotel and visited often in order to help her regain control over her finances as the husband was in complete control over the family money, including whatever she gained.

The source stated that although Mel B never told Cowell and the others she was being physically abused, she did say she wanted to leave Belafonte and so, they introduced her to a legal team.

“Unfortunately, he had already then gone back to the US with one of the children – and returned to LA because she feared he would stop her ever seeing her children.”

The former Spice Girls star revealed in court documents that she has been abused by her husband for years and that she even tried to commit suicide after she felt like she couldn’t take it anymore.

The 41 years old star overdosed on aspirin but afterwards, she regretted her decision and wanted to call 999. Belafonte, however, stopped her. He allegedly locked her in the bedroom after taking her phone away and said: “die, b**ch.”

She was found the next day by the driver who came to take her to the X Factor. Instead, she was rushed to the hospital where she received the help she needed.

When Mel B finally returned to the X Factor fans noticed the scratches and bruises on her arms and chest area.

In order to assure the worried viewers that Belafonte didn’t hurt her Mel posted on Instagram: “I’m very good was very polly [sic] but much better now and for the record my hubby never would lay a hand on me sorry took so long but any response fuels rumors.”

Belafonte also responded to the speculating tweets by claiming that he would never hit his wife and that the allegations were “disgustingly untrue.”

Stephen Belafonte is still denying Mel B’s recent allegations, calling them “shocking.”