Simon Cowell Has “No Interest” In Returning To ‘American Idol!’

Not only has the “American Idol” reboot not been able to get Kelly Clarkson but it looks like Simon Cowell has no intention to return to his role as a judge on the show either! The man himself has revealed that although he was offered the job, he declined.

Advertisement

“I was asked to do it, and the answer is no.”

Pretty straight forward! Simon Cowell, who is one of the four original panelists on the iconic show, went on by adding that: “I have no interest. My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy [Jackson], Ryan [Seacrest] and Paula [Abdul]. You can’t recreate that.”

Cowell explained that in recent seasons that feel of the show diminished and that’s why he eventually left, and never regretted it.

As fans are already aware, the producer is now a judge on both Britain’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent.

The man stated that he is focused on these two shows and that he could never go back to American Idol as it will never be the same.

Fortunately for the awaited reboot, Ryan Seacrest could be returning as a judge despite recently becoming Kelly Ripa’s co-host.

But because of his involvement on Live! his return is for now uncertain.

In order for the reboot to start strong, it needs at least one iconic cast member back on the judge panel.

American Idol is set to return sometime next year, perhaps with a whole new judge panel. We’ll just have to wait and see!

Advertisement

Who do you think should be the new judges? Tell us in the comment section down below!