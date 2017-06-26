‘Silicon Valley’ Season Finale Did Not Give TJ Miller A Proper Goodbye

When the news of TJ Miller leaving “Silicon Valley” broke, fans did not take the news lightly. Speculations of why the comedian would choose to leave the HBO original series while it’s at its peak ran rampant but Miller assured fans that there was no bad blood involved. If that’s true, then why did Erlich Bachman (TJ Miller) not receive a proper goodbye on the season 4 finale?

If you’re a fan of the show you would know that Richard (Thomas Middleditch), Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani), Gilfoyle (Martin Starr), and Jared (Zach Woods) all have a very special relationship with Erlich Bachman. In last week’s episode, the gang didn’t flinch a bit when Erlich made it obvious that he would be leaving to Asia.

“Silicon Valley” fans definitely thought that in the season finale that was aired on June 25, Erlich would somehow reunite with the gang to help save Pied Piper one last time. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

Erlich ends up assisting Gavin (Matt Ross) in saving Hooli from Jack Barker (Stephen Tobolowsy). He does not reunite with the gang and he has no part in saving Pied Piper.

The finale itself was entertaining, witty, and funny which reassured viewers that the show would be just fine without TJ Miller’s well thought out comments and accidental genius mentality. However, Erlich Bachman’s last few scenes were a huge disappointment.

If you’re wondering if Erlich Bachman will ever return in the future, TJ Miller made it clear that he definitely would not make a comeback. The comedian said he would love to continue working with HBO but he will “never” be on the show again.

He goes on to explain “Erlich is just the person nobody wants. … I thought it would be really interesting if suddenly they were able to rid themselves of him. If they had truly had enough of him, which is what they’re always saying, then why wouldn’t he just exit?”

Advertisement

Although Miller has disputed any rumors of drama with co-stars, his exit definitely seems like there’s more to it than simply outgrowing the show.