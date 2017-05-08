Siggy Flicker And Dolores Catania Are Not Friends With ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Co-Stars – Melissa Gorga And Teresa Guidice

Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania should stick together as glue because the other cast members of the Real Housewives of New Jersey are more or less done with them.

Advertisement

They think those two are “unreliable and love to spread lies.”

Recently, Melissa Gorga took to Instagram where she shared pictures and videos from what she called a girls night out, and it featured almost all of the cast members of the Real Housewives of New Jersey minus two ladies – Flicker and Catania.

Gorga posted a brief clip where she is seen enjoying drinks with Teresa Guidice and Danielle Staub, which prompted fans of RHONJ to either bash the RHONJ co-stars for not inviting the other women or to insult Flicker and Catania for being fake, opportunistic, and drama queens.

On my way out for a girls night with a bunch of bitches! I joke I joke!😎#rhonj in full effect! Thank you @rachaelsackie for gorgeous hair color & style @depasqualethespa is the best! @georgemiguelc for makeup 💄 Dress from @envybymg A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on May 2, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

One TV lover, who was surprised to see Staub in the picture, said: “Danielle is Back on Team Teresa?”

Another person went after Gorga with a tweet that read: “Almost every pic she puts up you are always defending this attention seeker. She is no one special. If she didn’t get a break and get on the RHONJ you wouldn’t even know about her. I think we have better people to look up to, you talk about her like she is paying your friggin bills.”

Just some housewives trying to have a glass of wine… #rhonj @teresagiudice A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on May 2, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

A third commenter shared: “OMG look who’s back.Why is Danielle there.I’m shocked !! I can’t wait to watch this mess! Lol.”

A source spoke to AATRH and explained that the cast has closed the doors on Flicker and Catania because they are not loyal.

The individual shared: “The lines have been drawn and Siggy and Dolores are out.”

An insider said that Gorga and Giudice are furious that their nemesis, Kim DePaola, is now friends with Flicker.

Sometimes ya just need a little #beer #lime #sunshine 🍺🍈☀️ envybymg.com A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Guidice said in the past: “I’m also done with Kim D. After seeing her stir the pot at her fashion show again? I always gave her the benefit of the doubt, but I finally got my answer. I’m glad I got to see her true colors for myself. When you have known someone a long time, and they do something like that shows how much class they have.”

Advertisement

Drama and more drama.