FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
abby lee miller melissa gorga kim kardashian blac chyna kourtney kardashian joe giudice kylie jenner kandi burruss chris brown khloe kardashian ashley graham caitlyn jenner paris hilton tyga donald trump cheryl burke DJ khaled corey gamble blake shelton christina el moussa Loni Love
Home » Entertainment

Siggy Flicker And Dolores Catania Are Not Friends With ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Co-Stars – Melissa Gorga And Teresa Guidice

Mel Walker Posted On 05/08/2017
0
387 Views
0


Siggy Flicker And Dolores Catania Real Housewives Of New JerseyOMJ.com

Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania should stick together as glue because the other cast members of the Real Housewives of New Jersey are more or less done with them.

Advertisement

They think those two are “unreliable and love to spread lies.”

Recently, Melissa Gorga took to Instagram where she shared pictures and videos from what she called a girls night out, and it featured almost all of the cast members of the Real Housewives of New Jersey minus two ladies – Flicker and Catania.

Gorga posted a brief clip where she is seen enjoying drinks with Teresa Guidice and Danielle Staub, which prompted fans of RHONJ to either bash the RHONJ co-stars for not inviting the other women or to insult Flicker and Catania for being fake, opportunistic, and drama queens.

One TV lover, who was surprised to see Staub in the picture, said: “Danielle is Back on Team Teresa?”

Another person went after Gorga with a tweet that read: “Almost every pic she puts up you are always defending this attention seeker. She is no one special. If she didn’t get a break and get on the RHONJ you wouldn’t even know about her. I think we have better people to look up to, you talk about her like she is paying your friggin bills.”

Just some housewives trying to have a glass of wine… #rhonj @teresagiudice

A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on

A third commenter shared: “OMG look who’s back.Why is Danielle there.I’m shocked !! I can’t wait to watch this mess! Lol.”

A source spoke to AATRH and explained that the cast has closed the doors on Flicker and Catania because they are not loyal.

The individual shared: “The lines have been drawn and Siggy and Dolores are out.”

An insider said that Gorga and Giudice are furious that their nemesis, Kim DePaola, is now friends with Flicker.

Sometimes ya just need a little #beer #lime #sunshine 🍺🍈☀️ envybymg.com

A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on

Guidice said in the past: “I’m also done with Kim D. After seeing her stir the pot at her fashion show again? I always gave her the benefit of the doubt, but I finally got my answer. I’m glad I got to see her true colors for myself. When you have known someone a long time, and they do something like that shows how much class they have.”

Advertisement

Drama and more drama.

Post Views: 387

Read more about melissa gorga Dolores Catania Siggy Flicker Teresa Guidice

You may also like
So Much Drama! RHONJ Star Teresa And Friends Melissa And Danielle Kicked Out Of Fundraising Fashion Show
05/05/2017
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *