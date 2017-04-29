Sienna Princess Wilson Is Here! Ciara And Husband Russell Welcome Baby Girl – See Mother’s Sweet Note

Ciara and Russell Wilson have announced the birth of their first child together, a baby girl named Sienna Princess Wilson. The child arrived into this world on Friday in California.

The 31-year-old R&B and pop music singer has a child from a previous relationship with rap music star and producer Future. The little boy, Future Zahir Wilburn, will turn 3 on May 19.

He has been a source of tension with her ex-fiancé, who was not too pleased with the presence of a new man in his child’s life. After close to two years of drama and confrontations, the trio made peace earlier this year.

So, baby Sienna is arriving in an environment filled with love. The “Body Party” artist made the announcement on Instagram in a very touching note. It read: “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy.”

Mrs. Wilson has been flooded with congratulatory messages from her legion of fans from all over the world who are eager to see the first picture of baby Sienna.

Sunday Vibes.. ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Just days before Ciara gave birth she was busy on Instagram making pregnancy look easy and fabulous with a series of stunning pictures taken on the beach and on a tennis court that revealed her baby bump.

Truly A Balancing Game In These #Gucci Stacks & This Big Belly! ☺️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Some online commenters are stuck on the name Princess, well, it was put there for a reason. It is also the middle name of the “1, 2 Step” diva.

Sienna weighed in at 7 pounds and 13 ounces, according to the statement that was put out by the happy mother.

It was not that long ago when the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his talented wife revealed to the world that they were expecting. The big announcement was made on Ciara’s birthday, (October 25).

Sienna is a very popular baby girl name that is originally from Italy. It means reddish-brown and is also the name of a city in Tuscany.

Wilson had this to say about the baby’s name in a February interview, he shared: “A little bit of both. I think we both have some creative sense about us, so it’s gonna be cool.”

Congrats to the new parents.