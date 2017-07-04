Sienna Miller Denies Reports Of A Romance With Brad Pitt

Brad Pit and Sienna Miller sparked some rumors about a new romance when they were spotted spending some time together at a music festival in Glastonbury, England. According to a report, they aren’t actually a couple.

After some rumors of an intimate outing with each other, an insider has revealed the fact that Brad and Sienna did spend some time together, but there is no romance between the two of them.

Another source has previously told the Daily Mail the following:

‘It’s early days, but they are very into each other and enjoying a carefree, casual summer romance. They’re both absolutely determined to keep everything under wraps. Their goal is to explore things without any massive publicity. It could all fizzle out, so they’re waiting to see.’

Another source of the Daily Mail claimed something different:

‘Sienna’s finding it all very funny with friends texting her about being dubbed Brienna. She’s happily with Bennett and has no idea where these rumors keep coming from.’

According to the latest reports, Miller has been happily dating her Foxcatcher director (Bennett Miller) for some time, and she is doing just fine.

‘They’re just not true. Brad’s a great friend but nothing more. They were hanging out at the Rabbit Hole at Glastonbury, but they were there with a big group.’

For more rumors on the latest Brad Pitt dating rumors, check out the clip below.

Since his split from Angelina Jolie at the end of last year, after their two-year wedding anniversary, Brad has been linked to more women, such as Margot Robbie and Kate Hudson, but thus far, he has not gone public with anyone new.

Advertisement

As for Jolie, she has also stayed single in the months since their split, and she just continues to focus on their six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, eight. So, the rumors that Brad and Sienna are a couple are not true, and everyone can chill down and get on with their lives.