Sienna Miller Clears Up All Rumors About Her Dating Brad Pitt

Rumors reported a possible flick between Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller, but the actress quickly called the speculations off. For now, the 53-years old actor and producer is only concentrated on having a long and successful Hollywood career.

After Sienna and Brad worked together at Plan B Entertainment’s The Lost City of Z, people started wondering if there is something romantic happening between them. Not wanting to fuel false suspicions, the actress spoke with the press on Tuesday and denied any possible love connection with Brad Pitt.

Sienna said that this situation was so predictable and silly that it doesn’t even deserve a detailed response.

Rumors began to emerge after the colleagues went out for dinner and eventually got cozy, a situation interpreted by some as serious flirting.

There may not be anything between Pitt and the 35-years old actress, but it’s something new to see Brad more and more out in public.

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had announced their divorce, the Mr and Mrs Smith stars tried to keep their family’s privacy intact. Since then, Brad only stepped on the red carpet to promote his new movie, starring Marion Cotillard, and to attend the 2017 Golden Globes Awards.

These days, however, Pitt has been more open when it comes to meetings with fans, and even looks like he started hitting the gym lately, displaying a much more elegant look.

Even though the World War Z actor has yet to have success in a relationship, Brad Pitt does seem to be starting to revive his communication with his fans.