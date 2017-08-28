Sibling Rivalry Starting Early? North West “Doesn’t Like” Little Brother Saint

Looks like there’s a specific case of the jealousy going on with Kim Kardashian-West’s first born. Kim revealed that North West really doesn’t like her younger brother Saint.

“I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister, I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother,” Kardashian-West told Ryan Seacrest, Monday morning when she acted as a guest house on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“It’s so hard for me. I thought it was like OK, a couple of months, she’s just warming up to it. She gets so jealous when I would breast feed and all that kind of stuff. Now the phase isn’t going away.”

While none of us can say exactly how she’s handling this as a parent, this type of jealousy displayed by the first born to the subsequent child is actually pretty common. However, the fact that she’s choosing to broadcast it, especially with her kids being so young and constantly in the lime light, can invite criticism and mom shaming.

Kim goes on to explain that North has become very cunning and crafty when it comes to monopolizing her mother’s attention.

“Her thing is she thinks she’s outsmarting me. She’s like ‘We’re having a tea party mom. No boys allowed. Dad can’t come too then and she’ll just slam the door in her brother’s face. He’ll just start crying.”

The reality TV show star and business mogul has had no shortage of scandals and drama in the decade she’s been in the Hollywood sphere. A wildly successful show, countless business launches, a huge family, good looks and her high profile relationships have made her one of pop cultures most notorious faces.

Who knows if this really is a phase that the young 5-year-old is going through or if she’ll always have negative feelings of displacement regarding her little brother. Either way, Kanye and Kim had better handle it as numerous reports say baby number 3 is on the way.

Advertisement

The baby is due early next year via a surrogate. Looks like little Northie is gonna have to really get used to sharing the spotlight.