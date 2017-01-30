Sia Puts Her Money Where Her Mouth is: Pledges $100K to ACLU

More and more Hollywood’s biggest names are coming out in protest of newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump, with a focus towards human rights concerns stemming from his most recent executive order to temporarily ban immigration for specific countries. However, detractors are criticizing many of the celebrities for being all talk and no action, but at least one of them is stepping up: the enigmatic singer/songwriter Sia.

According to media reports, Sia is showing her concern and support for immigrant and LGBTQ rights by pledging $100,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The non-profit ACLU is currently in the middle of a campaign against President Trump, under which they are asking for monthly contributions that will be used to challenge President Trump’s new immigration ban.

So far, the efforts have paid off. A federal judge has granted the ACLU’s request for a nationwide temporary injunction that blocks the deportation of all the people stranded in U.S. airports as a result of the immigration ban.

Sia is not trying to do it alone, though. On her Twitter account, the singer revealed the condition for her $100,000 USD donation – people need to send her their donation receipts, and she will match it up to $100K.

help our queer & immigrant friends. send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100K https://t.co/P9zVRH0WH0 #RESIST — sia (@Sia) January 28, 2017

This means Sia will shell out a hundred thousand bucks in support of immigrant and LGBTQ rights only if enough people donate.

There is an additional incentive to reach $100K in donations. Sia’s campaign convinced other stars to join in and try to match her donations. “Knocked Up” producer Judd Apatow pledges $5,000, musician Jack Antonoff announces a $20,000 donation, and in what may be a surprise to people who thought she was all talk: Rosie O’Donnell promises to match Sia’s 100K donation.