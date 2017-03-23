Sia Furler Unmasked – Maddie Ziegler’s Mentor Dumps Big Wig And Reveals Youthful Face

Sia Furler showed her face in public on Wednesday night as she was leaving Los Angeles International Airport to board a flight to Dubai for a concert this coming Saturday.

The talented Australian singer, who only goes by Sia, was seen after being showered with compliments by Maddie Ziegler in her new memoir and a series of interviews.

Sia, who recently filed for divorce from husband, Erik Anders Lang, looked amazing without her signature wigs.

The pop star, who is famous for covering her face with giant blonde and sometimes black wigs, has finally showed off her straight blonde hair.

Many were shocked to see the fresh-faced 41-year-old songwriter smiling as she walked through LAX.

The woman, who has collaborated with some of the biggest stars on this planet including Beyoncé, Kylie Minogue, Flo Rida, and Rihanna, sported a beige sweatshirt and matching track pants

The artist is famous for monster songs like “Chandelier,” “Cheap Thrills,” and “Titanium.” She has spoken on several occasions about why she hides behind humongous headpieces.

She once joked and said it was because she wanted to go to Target in peace.

On another occasion, Sia got more serious and confessed that sad truth: “I was a singer for 10 or 11 years to mediocre success. I was an alcoholic and a drug addict. I sobered up, and I decided I didn’t want to be an artist anymore because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way. I thought, What doesn’t exist in pop music at the moment?’ And it was a mystery. I was like. There are pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist.”

Last week, Sia’s mentee, Ziegler, showed appreciation for the woman behind the huge white bangs.

Ziegler said: “She’s the goofiest person I’ve met. She’s giggling all the time. You can’t ever really take her seriously when you’re with her.”

The 14-year-old has been featured in several of Sia’s music videos including “Big Girls Cry,” “Elastic Heart,” and “Chandelier“ which have amassed over a billion views on YouTube.