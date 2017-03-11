Sia Came To Her Rescue, Claims Maddie Ziegler Amid Feud With Abby Lee Miller

Maddie Ziegler cannot stop from bashing her former dance teacher, Abby Lee Miller! It all started with her memoir but the feud soon extended and now even Sia is involved!

During a recent interview, the dance prodigy compared her time on Dance Moms with her experience dancing for Sia.

“When I started learning the choreography, I was so uncomfortable with it because I’m usually trained to point my feet and make sure I have perfect technique,” Maddie stated about learning the choreography for Chandelier.

“But for this, I could let loose and do whatever and not be criticized for making a mistake. My mistakes were good. They liked my mistakes. Everything was stress-free,” she went on, adding that she was a lot more relaxed because there was no pressure to win any competition or make her teacher happy.

Furthermore, she also explained that the only good thing that came out of Dance Moms is the fact that she was able to meet Sia because of the hit show.

“As much as I’m glad I’m moving on to better things, it has benefited me a lot and I am thankful for the opportunity,” Maddie added.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, not too long ago, Maddie Ziegler dissed her former dance teacher, Abby Lee Miller by not mentioning her in The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir.

Despite the fact that her name was not once mentioned, Maddie seemed to make a lot of references to Miller, dissing her.

“I haven’t loved every dance we’ve done. Some I thought were a little weird or silly, or even inappropriate for kids our age,” Ziegler wrote about Miller’s choice of choreos.