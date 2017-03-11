FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
farrah abraham o.j. simpson christina el moussa gary anderson tarek el moussa maddie ziegler Millie Bobby Brown christina el moussa tarek el moussa ivanka trump scarlett johansson
Home » Entertainment

Sia Came To Her Rescue, Claims Maddie Ziegler Amid Feud With Abby Lee Miller

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/11/2017
5
5.6K Views
3


maddie ziegler siaSource: etonline.com

Maddie Ziegler cannot stop from bashing her former dance teacher, Abby Lee Miller! It all started with her memoir but the feud soon extended and now even Sia is involved!

Advertisement

During a recent interview, the dance prodigy compared her time on Dance Moms with her experience dancing for Sia.

“When I started learning the choreography, I was so uncomfortable with it because I’m usually trained to point my feet and make sure I have perfect technique,” Maddie stated about learning the choreography for Chandelier.

“But for this, I could let loose and do whatever and not be criticized for making a mistake. My mistakes were good. They liked my mistakes. Everything was stress-free,” she went on, adding that she was a lot more relaxed because there was no pressure to win any competition or make her teacher happy.

Furthermore, she also explained that the only good thing that came out of Dance Moms is the fact that she was able to meet Sia because of the hit show.

“As much as I’m glad I’m moving on to better things, it has benefited me a lot and I am thankful for the opportunity,” Maddie added.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, not too long ago, Maddie Ziegler dissed her former dance teacher, Abby Lee Miller by not mentioning her in The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir.

Despite the fact that her name was not once mentioned, Maddie seemed to make a lot of references to Miller, dissing her.

Advertisement

“I haven’t loved every dance we’ve done. Some I thought were a little weird or silly, or even inappropriate for kids our age,” Ziegler wrote about Miller’s choice of choreos.

Post Views: 5,615


Read more about abby lee miller maddie ziegler sia

You may also like
Fans Go Crazy Over Maddie Ziegler’s First Boyfriend! See The Pictures Of The Couple!
03/12/2017
Maddie Ziegler and ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Are BFFs!
03/12/2017
Maddie Ziegler Explains Why She Wrote A Memoir At Only 14!
03/12/2017
Read Next
5 Comments

Holly
03/12/2017 at 6:36 am
Reply

She is ungrateful, no one mad her stay but her money hungry mother riding on your back so don’t put Abby as the villain look at momma baby rosely.


Naj
03/11/2017 at 7:15 pm
Reply

Obviously Sia gave her a platform to be a 14 year old idiotic fool. Maybe its time for Sia to give her one of her ridiculous stupid wigs, so that she can hide her face, after being ungrateful for all that Abby and her assistant had given her, including fixing those crooked teeth, that I’m sure the income from the show paid for. This is what happens when a child pretends to be an adult, hanging around adults, and being too fast for their own good. I wouldn’t be surprised if this bratty 14 year old isn’t so innocent anymore, now that she, and her little sister are already dating; what person, in their right mind, bites the hand that fed her the knowledge she needed to prefect dance? Then she cries because she can’t do what she wants to do? Honey, if Olympians did what they wanted to do, instead of what they are supposed to do, then they wouldn’t be OLYMPIANS.
No longer the flavor of the month, should have did right by Abby! Now no one will trust you, stabbing your teacher in the back like that, what a sorry turncoat you and your gold digging mother turned out to be.


KPM
03/11/2017 at 12:16 pm
Reply

She was taught the proper technique and given the best choreography and costumes which is why she stood out and was spotted by Sia; that the choreographers on Sia’s videos did not require perfection may have been a nice break for her but that will not necessarily be the case on her next dance related job, then she will be glad of the discipline and attention lavished upon her by Miller and her minion Giana. I am by no means a Miller fan but at still only 14 Maddie has a great deal of growing up to do away from the bad influences she seems to have surrounding her in her formative years.


    Dolores Mikolajczyk
    03/11/2017 at 12:48 pm
    Reply

    Maddie acts like a spoiled brat. If Abby pressured her that much. why didn’t her mother take her out of the dance studio? She did absolutely nothing on So You Think You Can Dance except occupy a seat! There are much better dancers than her! Get off your high horse and act like a big girl. Sia can have you. I am glad your fans are seeing you for what you and your mother is really like! Abby is a GREAT teacher!

      Tt b
      03/11/2017 at 3:33 pm

      If she wants to blame anyone for her unhappy childhood blame her mother. She was the fame seeking money hungry attention ho that stuck her in front of the cameras. Yes Abby miller is a tyrant but no one hell a gun to the moms head making her keep Maddie there week after week. IT WAS THE MONEY. don’t write some lamb book about how horrible your 14 years have been good grief. I haven’t read that mess and wouldn’t waste my time or money on it. Besides isn’t that the point ? Making more money for the momma?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *