Shonda Rhimes, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Creator, Discusses Jerrika Hinton’s Departure

We’re going to warn you from the beginning; this article features spoiler alerts! So it’s best that you don’t continue reading it if you haven’t watched the season 13 finale of Grey’s Anatomy. Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes is speaking about the latest series’ cast departure.

After the emotional season 13 finale from Thursday, Rhimes has revealed the reason for which Jerrika Hinton, a series regular, who has been playing Dr. Stephanie Edwards since the veteran medical drama’s ninth season is now saying goodbye for good.

She explained that actors evolve differently and when an actor like Jerrika comes to her and tell her that she has decided to go on and try something new and more creative, she wants to honor the request.

She wrote all this in a statement on her Twitter account.

“Jerrika has shared so much of herself with Stephanie, and I am incredibly proud of the journey we’ve taken together. While I’m sad to see Stephanie leave Grey Sloan Hospital, I am excited to see what’s next for Jerrika,” her statement continued.

During the finale, we see that Stephanie has survived the initial explosion that has all the Grey Sloan Memorial in chaos as her colleagues tried long and hard to find her and to save their patients.

She struggled very hard to save a little girl’s leg, and she suffered very severe burns to her arms and her body.

After all these events, Stephanie made the life-changing decision to quit her position as a surgical resident at the hospital and the continue living her life outside the hospital’s walls.

She said during an emotional conversation with her mentor, Dr. Richard Webber, that she has spent all of her life in hospitals and now she really needs to get away, travel, and hike and breathe fresh air.

She said almost crying that her desire is to breathe it all in and to get away from the monitors and all the blood and the sterile counts. She admitted the fact that she

She acknowledged the fact that she wants to even get away from saving other people’s live as she now needs to live her own life.

Will you miss Stephanie Edwards from the show? Tell us in the comments’ section below.