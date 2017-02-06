Shocking! Who is Pamela Anderson’s Secret Lover?

Pamela Anderson‘s visits to Julian Assange are making people very curious.

Advertisement

The Baywatch actress has visited the controversial Wikileaks titan no less than five times in the last four months. Now, people have been speculating that the two might be in a relationship.

Assange, who has been living in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London after seeking asylum because of Swedish authorities’ alleged rape charges against him, has reportedly been enjoying Anderson’s company.

According to reports, Anderson “seems to be wearing sexier outfits every time she visits.”

The 45 year old Assange shocked the United States with his Wikileaks releases of Hillary Clinton‘s campaign manager John Podesta‘s emails.

He has been holed up in the Embassy for five years.

The last time Pamela was spotted visiting the controversial man was pretty recent – January 21.

According to reports, the Baywatch babe has first visited him in September 2014 with the intention of convincing him to back her foundation which supports female victims of sexual abuse.

The Wikileaks founder split from his wife Teresa, the mother of his son Daniel, years ago.

Anderson has also divorced her third husband, Rick Salomon, in 2015. Her other two marriages with rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock have also failed.

Anderson even brought some food to the Australian-born computer genius. Later on she admitted that she got “a nice vegan lunch and some vegan snacks,” for the man.

Furthermore, she said jokingly that Assange wasn’t happy with the meal: “He said I tortured him with bringing him vegan food.”

On November 13 she tried to fix her mistake by bringing him food again.

As if it became a habit to visit him at the embassy and also bring some grub for the both of them to eat she got Whole Foods groceries in for dinner with Assange in December before the holidays.

Eyewitnesses shared that she also visited Assange on December 7 and December 12.

Advertisement

Assange might turn himself to the authorities at some point, but until then he is basking in the affection he receives from Pamela Anderson.