Shocking Tell All Claims Priscilla Presley Would Let Elvis Listen To Her And Robert Kardashian Having Sex!

The new tell all has made some scandalous claims that are putting the Kardashians in an awkward position. According to Jerry Oppenheimer, the author of The Kardashians: An American Drama, Robert Kardashian was involved in a romance with Priscilla Presley.

Even more disturbing is the fact that apparently, Elvis would listen to the two making love.

Another crazy claim included in the book is that Kris Jenner was having an affair with football pro Todd Waterman.

But when her husband at the time found out about the cheating, he took a bat swing at her car!

The book is set to be published on September 17 and reveals many Kardashian secrets that the famous family would rather keep under wraps.

Reportedly, when Priscilla and Robert Kardashian started their relationship, the woman had just divorced Elvis after a six years long marriage.

Allegedly, the ex would still call Priscilla from time to time, and if she so happened to be in the bedroom with Robert, she’d put the phone on the pillow to let the legend listen.

However, when it came to tying the knot, Priscilla told Robert that she didn’t want to get married before Elvis died.

At that point, the Kardashian got back together with Kris who he wedded in 1978.

He is the father to four of Kris’ children – Khloe, Rob, Kourtney and Kim.

Even more shocking – the author of the book claims Kris and Robert did not have any intercourse in the year before Khloe’s birth, which further enforces the rumors that she is, in fact, O.J. Simpson’s biological daughter.