Shocking! Sarah Palin’s Son Track Abused and Almost Killed His Girlfriend

According to reports, Sarah Palin’s son Track Palin had a scary meltdown and tried to kill his girlfriend as well as himself.

Advertisement

Track’s ex and mother of his child Jordan Loewe filed for custody of the former couple’s newborn son, Charlie, earlier this month, saying that she was “concerned” about her “safety or the safety of her children.”

Later on she filed for a restraining order against the Palin son alleging some horrible accusations.

In the court documents she writes: “I had brought my son over to visit Track and we started arguing and Track pushed me against the wall while I had our 3 month old son in my arms.”

Weeks later she adds in: “He put his hand on my head and squeezed as hard as he could while our son was in the room. He also hawked a giant ball of spit in my face.”

“Track had our son for a couple of hours, then asked me to come get him. When I was on my way he found out I was bringing a girlfriend of mine so there was a third party there – He got angry and told me he was going to ‘put a bullet through my head’ and put us both in the ground.”

Loewe also gets into details about a frightening instance over a year ago.

“In January, 2016, he punched me in the face and kicked me and pointed a gun at his head and told me he was going to kill (himself).”

Track got treated for PTSD at the time, because, apparently, his disorder was to blame for his violent behavior.

Track once tried to push her car off the highway!

“I had my son in my car driving off his property, and he threw rocks at my car, then got in his truck and followed me. He was driving recklessly trying to run me off the road – almost causing an accident multiple times,” Loewe states.

“I had hand prints (and) red marks on my face (and) head.”

The abused lover was granted a 20 days restraining order. A long-term one can only be issued after a court hearing.

When it comes to Track seeing his son again, Loewe wrote in the court documents that she may consider it as long as someone else is around to protect them from the violent man.

Advertisement

“In the future, when he is in a better state of mind, I will allow visitation. Right now he is too unstable.”