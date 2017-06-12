Shocking New Details About Tiger Woods’ Arrest: He Admitted To The Cops What Drugs He Had Taken!

Some shocking new details that have been previously kept from the public about Tiger Woods Memorial Day DUI arrest in Jupiter, Florida, are now being unveiled. Some parts of his incident investigation report were initially redacted bu the police department. After a public record request by the Golf Channel, the Jupiter PD reissued an unredacted version of the Woods report.

According to the newly released report from Jupiter, Florida Police Department, it seems that Tiger Woods told his arresting officers that he had been taking both Xanax and Vicodin before he was arrested last month for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods was then found asleep behind the wheel of his can on the side of the road back on May 29.

After he had been arrested, he issued a statement in which he said that he had an unexpected reaction to some prescribed medications.

He blew a 0.000 on two Breathalyzers tests, and he also managed to fail multiple field sobriety tests.

Police audio indicates that Woods was asleep at the wheel when the police arrived and he was also found to be slurring his words when he woke up.

His car was showing noticeable damage, and it had two flat tires at the moment.

Now there’s a new note coming from Officer Christopher Fandry who was the same officer who interrogated Woods.

The new record shows that Woods was accurate in naming the drugs he had taken. The officer said that he asked Woods if he took any medication and his response was Xanax.

The police also reported that Woods told him again during the field sobriety test that he has indeed taken Xanax.

After he had arrived at the testing facility, Woods told the police that he had been under four types of medications: Sololexx, Torix, Vioxx and Vicodin, but he didn’t mention the Xanax, according to the report obtained by the Golf Channel.

Xanax is usually prescribed to treat anxiety and depression. An FDA warning notes that when you combine Xanax with an opioid like Vicodin the results may include profound sedation, respiratory depression, and even coma and death. Woods has been experiencing quite a downward spiral lately, and we hope that he will be able to sort things out.