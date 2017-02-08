Shocking Allegation! Is Beyonce’s Baby Bump Photoshoped?

You know you have made it in life when even the most natural of news about you are turned into controversies and ugly rumors. Of course, no one will ever deny that Beyonce has done something great with her life but some are willing to deny the fact that she is actually pregnant!

Beyoncé’s pictures in which she showed off her baby bump is once again raising eyebrows from critics who are calling them fake!

Now, a celebrity Photoshop expert has decided to share their own opinion about the controversial pictures that have broken the internet.

This week, the huge star flooded the internet with artsy photos of her belly, revealing that she is expecting twins!

Although most fans were ecstatic to hear the news, others took to social media to express their doubt about the authenticity of the bump, arguing its varying size in different photos, and once again bringing up rumors that she had faked her last pregnancy.

However, celebrity Photoshop expert Alan Barry confirmed that Queen Bee’s baby bump is in fact 100% real!

“The baby bump does appear to be real,” Barry said. However, there are other features of the first photo that may have been fake.

“The rest of the image is a Photoshopped mash up of a picture of her overplayed on the background of flowers.”

Regardless of all that, what is really important is the fact that she is, indeed, pregnant.

In less than 24 hours, Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement became the most liked photo in the history of Instagram! It would’ve been quite the scandal if the pregnancy would’ve been proven fake.

Are you excited to see the new babies? Are you a fan of Beyonce?

