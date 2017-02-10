Shocking 911 Transcripts Prove Mischa Barton Wanted To Commit Suicide

Mischa Barton’s extreme depression and meltdowns have had her neighbors calling 911 more than once, fearing that she might do something rash and end her life. The latest emergency call reveals that this is not the first time she’s gone through something like this.

Last month, Barton was rushed to the hospital for a mental evaluation, after cops were called to her West Hollywood home.

The 31-year-old actress was reportedly spotted in her backyard hanging over the fence, babbling about her mother and spitting out “incoherent statements.”

Listening to the 911 calls made by her neighbors, it is very clear that they were actually worried for her safety.

“My back-downstairs neighbor is, like, hysterically crying in the backyard and says she’s gonna kill herself,” one woman said.

During the call, Barton can be heard screaming and crying in the background, as she was probably dangling over her patio.

“She’s screaming and she keeps on saying I just want to die,” the called continued. “She’s like, I’m gonna kill myself, and then she just keeps on… yeah, it’s all nonsensical. But I’m very concerned.”

Another frantic and worried caller, this time a man, told the 911 operator that Barton was hysterical and hanging half way over her back fence.

“She’s saying that it’s all over, that everything is done, and then just wailing,” he said.

Although clearly worried for her, none of the callers were actually surprised by her behavior, saying that they’ve seen the emergency teams by her house many times before.

“They’ve been called there a bunch,” the woman told the 911 dispatcher. “They go see her at least every couple of months because she loses it.”

“Mischa has been on this downward spiral for years now,” an insider claimed.

“Her attempts at getting healthy have always failed.”