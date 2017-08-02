Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Devastated By Angelina And Brad Divorce As She Deals With Her Tomboy Journey

Beautiful Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is said the be the one hit the hardest by the divorce of her parents, Brad and Angelina.

Tuesday, a report surfaced claiming that Shiloh is allegedly having a tough time making friends.

A source spoke to OK! and explained that the pre-teen, who is the tomboy of the family, has been begging Angelina to help her make friends.

The 11-year-old wants a normal life with a stable group of pals who will invite her to the movies and sleepovers.

However, her parents’ separation has made that impossible.

Angelina has custody of Shiloh and her five siblings – Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, and twins – Vivienne and Knox, 8 – and they have been traveling all over the world.

In the past few months, the clan has been to Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The children used to live with Brad in his Hollywood compound for several months of the year.

But, since the divorce, they are more often with their mother who is a famous globetrotter.

A source recently revealed that Shiloh is missing her father whom she considered as her idol.

The family friend explained: “Shiloh is taking [the divorce] the hardest. She is a daddy’s girl, and she is apparently upset with her mom for keeping them apart. Angelina is trying to explain that it is for the best, but the kids do not see it that way.”

The source said Shiloh sees herself as a little boy and while her parents accept her as the person she is, they often fear she will be bullied and teased by her peers.

Angelina recently spoke about Shiloh’s cute short haircut and her boy-like style by saying: “She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she is one of the brothers.”

An insider sat down with Life & Style and said the parents are aware of the situation with their little girl and are doing everything in their power to protect her and make sure she feels loved and supported.

The source revealed: “Brad and Angelina are doing everything in their power to put their egos aside and leave the drama behind for the sake of the kids. The kids took the breakup hard, and it shocked both Brad and Angelina into realizing what their priorities are here — the welfare and happiness of the children.”

The friend concluded: “Brad and Angie are also interested in co-parenting in the long They are also working hard to come to some peace agreement between themselves.So they can build a working, civil, relationship as co-parents. They are both devoted parents, and they are committed to providing a stable upbringing for the kids.”

Shiloh deserves all the love and support in the world.