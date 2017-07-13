Shia LeBoufs Recent Arrest Video Publicized!

Shia LaBeouf last incident was caught on video arguing, cursing, and threatening a Savannah, George police officer this weekend. Actor and Hollywood Star LaBeuof made remarks and claims like “I pay my taxes, get these **** off my f****ing arms” toward the police officer, among many other insults.

While the video is currently not available we have the details.

The officer in the video that captured the scene appears to have continuously attempted a peaceful conversation about the situation with LaBeouf to no avail.

LaBeouf continued on his obnoxious, and vulgar tirade with making remarks on video like “No! You gonna put these **** off my arms or you’ll be f***ed!”

LaBeouf continued with other obscenities, stating and ranting that the current President (Donald Trump) does not “care about you” and that the officer also “works for a police department that doesn’t give a f**k about you!”

Sadly, this is not Labeouf’s first run in with police, and an insider reported that Shia was processed to be charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, along with obstruction (of justice) for this incident in particular.

LaBeouf seems to be accumulating a lengthy track record of police run-ins, arrests, and drunken tirades over the past four years. An insider also reported that since LaBeouf was first “accused of plagiarism” in 2013 that “everything has been downhill since.”

From wearing a paper bag over his head to a red carpet premiere back in 2014 for his film “Nymphomaniac” to making statements like “I am not famous anymore.” We here at Celebrity Insider are just not sure what LaBeouf is thinking or trying to set for himself regarding reputation and career success nowadays.

For many LaBeouf fans and movie fanatic’s people are missing the old, seemingly more innocent and fruitful days of Shia LaBeouf’s entertainment career. These times included his movies like “Freaks and Geeks” (1999-2000), or even his appearances and seemingly more professional, “witty” personality on the hit television series “ER” (1994-2009).

As early as 2015, close friends report LaBeouf has attempted drug rehabilitation for his alcoholism, but it just doesn’t seem to be working. According to inside sources, the majority if not all of his drug rehab stints have been “court mandated.”

This incident is also not the first time that LaBeouf has made his disapproval for President Donald Trump known – as he also got into a scuffle at an Anti-Trump rally this past January and racked up charges of misdemeanor assault.

The future seems uncertain for LaBeuof, so fans are asking, “What’s next LaBeouf?”