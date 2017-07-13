Shia LaBeouf Apologizes For Drunken Racist Attack: ‘It Is A New Low’

The actor agreed to get help after he insulted a cop by using racial slurs. Reports say Shia LaBeouf has issued an apology for his outburst amid last weekend’s arrest.

‘I’m deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it. I do not know if these statements are too frequent or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I’m grateful for their restraint,’ the actor tweeted.

In the same letter of apology, Shia opened up about his struggles with addiction and assured his fans that he is taking the right steps towards securing his sobriety.

The authorities have revealed that the star approached a police enforcer while drunk and asked for a cigarette.

The policeman explained he refused because LaBeouf was using vulgar language and even got aggressive.

When the officer made an attempt to arrest him, the actor ran to a hotel, where he was later caught.

After being detained by the African American officer, the inebriated star shouted: ‘Why would I ask you for a cigarette if I was racist? Who are you fighting for? You got a president who doesn’t give a f–k about you, and you’re stuck in a police force who doesn’t give a f–k about you. So you want to arrest white people who give a f–k? Who asks for cigarettes? I got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with you stupid b***h.’

In his Twitter apology letter, Shia admitted his disrespect for the law is a new low.

Hours after his lobby arrest, Shia was released after paying his $7,000 bail.

LaBeouf is now back on set filming upcoming movie The Peanut Butter Falcon.

What do you think of the actor’s sincere apology? Do you believe he can change his ways?