Home » Hollywood

She’s Always Been Bi! Paris Jackson Joins A-List Dating App To Meet Women!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 04/04/2017
paris jacksonSource: abcnews.go.com

It looks like Paris Jackson is open to trying new things including dating girls if that is going to help her get over her ex, Michael Snoddy.

Michael Jackson’s daughter has joined a celebrity dating app and she is not discriminating between men and women when it comes to her flings.

The app is called Raya and we have learned that the legend’s princess has gotten a little flirty with the same sex on there.

According to a source close to the star’s daughter, “Paris has made no secret of having crushes on girls in the past and wants to keep her options open.”

When it comes to her sexuality, the insider claimed that she is not interested in labeling it as she considers that it’s unnecessary in 2017.

Meanwhile, she is just having fun with gorgeous girls.

Although she sees no point in coming out, she did drop hints this past week by posting tweets about the LGBTQ community and using words like “we” and “us” – suggesting, therefore, that she sees herself as part of it.

When one follower pointed out that she actually took a girl to prom, Paris answered that she thought people had known that for years! Nothing new or shocking about that!|

About her former boyfriend, the source stated that “Paris and Snoddy are still very good friends but she’s happy being single and doing her own thing, she’s only looking for something casual.”

Paris has been caught by the paparazzi recently holding hands with her prom date Melissa Lauren and she revealed that, in fact, when she was younger, her father used to joke about her having a girlfriend!

“My dad raised me in a very open-minded house,” Paris stated, adding that when she was just 8 years old, she had a crush on this woman on the cover of a magazine and “Instead of yelling at me, like most homophobic parents, he [Michael Jackson] was making fun of me, like, ‘Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend.’”

Are you surprised Paris Jackson is bisexual?

