Sheridan Smith Gained Weight For Her Role In ‘The Moorside’ And Now Struggles To Shed The Pounds!

Sheridan Smith had to gain some weight in order to play Julie Bushby in The Moorside and now she is struggling to shed the extra pounds.

Her character was Karen Matthews’ best friend in the drama about the 2008 disappearance of Shannon Matthews.

Yesterday night she showed up to the Olivier Awards in a long black dress and confessed that she is having problems losing back the weight.

“I put on some weight for The Moorside and I’ve still got a load, but I’m trying to lose it,” she stated for The Sun.

She also talked about Julie and how she wanted to get into character and so she spent a lot of time with her. The woman was a lot taller than her so it was all about bulking up to make a difference.

“We spoke lots and I tried to get her accent, she’s an incredible woman and we still speak a lot,” gushed the actress about her newfound friendship.

Sheridan then admitted she loves playing characters inspired by real people because she can become “obsessed” with them.

“Everytime I get a script and it’s not a real life person I’m like ‘hmmm’.”

She has played Ronnie Biggs’ wife Chamian and Cilla Black as well as Julie on TV, and Broadway star Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on stage.

What she loves about playing real-life characters, even though she still plays fictional as well, is the fact that she gets lost in “other people.” The actress confessed that she likes to become someone else entirely through her roles rather than just being herself.

Furthermore, she feels really honored that the real people who have inspired her roles let her in their lives, to spend time with them and get to know them on a deeper level.

Is all that worth gaining unnecessary weight that is hard to shed? Well, yes!